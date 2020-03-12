Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus.

Corona Virus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The award-winning actor took to his Twitter page on Thursday, March 12, 2020, where he announced the sad news.

"Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus and were found to be positive.

"We’ll keep the world posted and updated," he concluded.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are presently in Austrailia [TheStraitTimes]

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros, PageSix reports.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, recorded its first case of the deadly coronavirus disease in February 2020.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has now afflicted every continent on the planet besides Antarctica.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [ProfZulum]

Nigeria has two confirmed cases of the virus, with about 100 people quarantined over possible contact with the index patient.

The novel coronavirus has now infected more than 115,800 people and killed over 4,200 worldwide, CNN reports.