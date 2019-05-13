Following the death of Chris Attohs wife, Bettie, investigations have revealed that she was still married to a drug lord.

According to Greenbelt Police Department, Bettie was still legally married to 47-year-old Kedrick Jenifer, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for importing large amounts of cocaine into Baltimore from Texas.

The report also says Kendrick ran a drug trafficking organization that distributed at least 450kg of cocaine in Baltimore and Woodbridge, Virginia. Prior to her marriage to Chris Attoh, Bettie had not divorced Kendrick.

However, Kendrick had filed for divorce in April 2019 while it also reported that Bettie filed a divorce suit six days after. This latest investigation is coming a few days after the news of Bettie's murder broke the Internet.

Chris Attoh’s wife shot dead in U.S.

A few days ago, the news broke of Chris Attoh’s wife, Bettie Jenifer being killed at her Maryland office in the United States of America. According to Pulse Ghana, the actor’s wife was shot in the head in the parking lot of her office building on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Pulse Ghana reports that Jenifer had left the office in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane and was walking to her car when a man armed with a handgun approached her and when she tried to run away, the man followed her and fired multiple shots at her.

American Journalist, Jackie Bensen, who worked for NBC4 also confirmed the incident in her tweet. Police from the Greenbelt Police Department reportedly said the man fled in a vehicle after shooting her.

Multiple media reports stated that Jenifer was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene. In 2018, Chris Attoh tied the knot with Bettie Jenifer after breaking up with his first wife and colleague, DamiloIa Adegbite.