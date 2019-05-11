Chris Attoh’s wife, Bettie Jenifer, has been shot dead at her Maryland office in the United States of America.

According to Pulse Ghana, the actor’s wife was shot in the head in the parking lot of her office building on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Pulse Ghana reports that Jenifer had left the office in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane and was walking to her car when a man armed with a handgun approached her and when she tried to run away, the man followed her and fired multiple shots at her.

American Journalist, Jackie Bensen, who worked for NBC4 also confirmed the incident in her tweet.

Police from the Greenbelt Police Department reportedly said the man fled in a vehicle after shooting her.

Multiple media reports stated that Jenifer was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect according to the police is described as “a black male with a thick build and black hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants.”

In 2018, Chris Attoh tied the knot with Bettie Jenifer tied after breaking up with his Nigerian wife, DamiloIa Adegbite.

Pulse Ghana also reports that the actor recently sparked divorce speculation after deleting his wife’s photos from his social media handles.