Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his wife was shot dead in the US
The actor reportedly ties the knot for the 3rd time.
According to the report, the actor has gotten married to a US based investment banker, Chinecherem Eze.
The movie star reportedly had a secret court wedding in California in April while the traditional rites took place on May 1, 2021.
The actor and his banker wife are said to have gotten engaged months ago in the presence of close friends.
This will be Attoh's third marriage in 6 years.
It would be recalled that he got married to movie star Damilola Adegbite in 2015.
They welcomed their only child together a year before their marriage.
Sadly, they called it quit in 2017.
In 2018, the Ghanaian-born actor tied the not with an American, Bettie Jennifer.
In what remains a mystery to many, Jennifer was shot dead at her office in 2019.
