Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his wife was shot dead in the US

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actor reportedly ties the knot for the 3rd time.

Nollywood actor Chris Attoh [Instagram/ChrisAttoh]

It's the third time a charm as actor Chris Attoh reportedly ties the knot.

According to the report, the actor has gotten married to a US based investment banker, Chinecherem Eze.

The movie star reportedly had a secret court wedding in California in April while the traditional rites took place on May 1, 2021.

The actor and his banker wife are said to have gotten engaged months ago in the presence of close friends.

This will be Attoh's third marriage in 6 years.

Chris Attoh and ex-wife, Damilola
It would be recalled that he got married to movie star Damilola Adegbite in 2015.

They welcomed their only child together a year before their marriage.

Sadly, they called it quit in 2017.

Chris Attoh and his late wife, Bettie Jenifer
Chris Attoh and his late wife, Bettie Jenifer Pulse Ghana

In 2018, the Ghanaian-born actor tied the not with an American, Bettie Jennifer.

In what remains a mystery to many, Jennifer was shot dead at her office in 2019.

