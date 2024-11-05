Don't play with people's emotions - Chiwetalu Agu on pepper soup poisoning saga

Taking to Instagram on November 5, 2024, Agu posted a video urging people to approach relationships with caution, especially given the potential impact of unresolved emotions.

He said, "By now most of us must have seen the story of the pepper soup girl who poisoned her ex-boyfriend and his friends. I don't know how true the story is but we need to learn one important thing here. In this life, it's not everyone you hurt that would let you go Scott free. I keep telling this younger generation that if you're not ready for a relationship or something serious, don't."

He urged people to be mindful of the choices they make in relationships and even after because some people may hold grudges.

"Don't play with anyone's emotions because not everybody has a forgiving heart. I'm not saying she did the right thing but I'd you look at it from another angle, dead man tell no tales," said the actor.

Agu reflected on the crime and emphasised the need for wisdom when dealing with other people.

He explained, "If the victim would never be able to tell his side of the story again. You, as a boy, broke up with her and you still allowed her to prepare a meal for you. May his soul rest in peace. maybe he thought was a normal breakup but to her a lot was damaged. Even his friends are victims of circumstance. I pray this would never happen to our children In Jesus' name and may we never die from what we don't know."