"These days, a lot of things have to do with money. Money can sway people. People are not patient again. What they count is what money does for them today, not tomorrow," he said.

Pulse Nigeria

“Nobody is patient because things are hard. Integrity, morality and conscience have disappeared. What we are doing in Nigeria today puts me off.”

Agu also expressed worry over how cancerous corruption has become under President Buhari's administration despite the promises he made to curb its spread.

"Buhari said that he would come and fight corruption to the finish, to put corruption in a very dire situation. But when he came, money began to exchange hands," he added.

“Everything has gone gaga. Integrity no longer counts. I have lost hope in the (current) regime. As a matter of fact, what Buhari is doing is not leadership; it is ‘rulership’.”

Agu has been a huge critic of the current administration. He, however, got into trouble with the government in 2021, after he was spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit.

He was detained and later released.