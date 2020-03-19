Some of the cutest photos you'll see on social media today are that of Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bam Bam's daughter, and her grandparents.

Bam Bam and Teddy A welcomed a baby girl earlier in March.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram on Thursday, March 19, 2020, where she shared the photos of her parents with the newborn baby.

Teddy A announced the arrival of their baby via his Twitter page on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The couple welcomed a baby girl and named her Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan.

Bam Bam and Teddy A became an item after their stint at the third season of Big Brother Naija. It didn't come as a surprise when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2019.

They had a very beautiful wedding ceremony in Dubai which was attended by friends and family of the couple.

The wedding ceremony had quite a large number of celebrities in attendance.