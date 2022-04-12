Check out photos from Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's engagement

The celebrity couple got engaged over the weekend.

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, where they shared the adorable photos.

"I’ve never slept this good," Mr Eazi captioned his photos.

Temi on the other hand gave fans the luxury to express their feelings about the photos without a caption.

The couple got engaged on Sunday, April 10.

In the video which has since gone viral, Mr Eazi is spotted on one knee proposing to the billionaire heiress.

Mr Eazi and Temi have had one of the most beautiful and interesting relationships in the entertainment space.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the music star recounted how he met the billionaire heiress.

Pulse Nigeria

"I met Temi in London. It was an event, her sister invited me for an event. Her sister was playing at the event, somewhere in Nightbridge and she said, oh come out come out, follow me to this event, so I followed her to the event and then she was deejaying and all of a sudden it was just me and Temi sitting down and just watching her," he said.

However, Eazi said Temi's sister, DJ Cuppy didn't, at any point, formally introduce Temi as her sister or him as a friend.

Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur.

Pulse Nigeria

He is a pioneer of Banku Music, a fusion of sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.