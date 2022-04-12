RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out photos from Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's engagement

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The couple got engaged on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Nigerian music star Mr Eazi and his fiancee Temi Otedola [Instagram/TemiOtedola]
Nigerian music star Mr Eazi and his fiancee Temi Otedola [Instagram/TemiOtedola]

Temi Otedola and her soon-to-be hubby, Mr Eazi have released new photos from their surprise engagement.

Recommended articles

The celebrity couple got engaged over the weekend.

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, where they shared the adorable photos.

"I’ve never slept this good," Mr Eazi captioned his photos.

Temi on the other hand gave fans the luxury to express their feelings about the photos without a caption.

The couple got engaged on Sunday, April 10.

In the video which has since gone viral, Mr Eazi is spotted on one knee proposing to the billionaire heiress.

Mr Eazi and Temi have had one of the most beautiful and interesting relationships in the entertainment space.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the music star recounted how he met the billionaire heiress.

Mr Eazi and bae Temi Otedola [Instagram/TemiOtedola]
Mr Eazi and bae Temi Otedola [Instagram/TemiOtedola] Pulse Nigeria

"I met Temi in London. It was an event, her sister invited me for an event. Her sister was playing at the event, somewhere in Nightbridge and she said, oh come out come out, follow me to this event, so I followed her to the event and then she was deejaying and all of a sudden it was just me and Temi sitting down and just watching her," he said.

However, Eazi said Temi's sister, DJ Cuppy didn't, at any point, formally introduce Temi as her sister or him as a friend.

Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur.

Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola]
Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola] Pulse Nigeria

He is a pioneer of Banku Music, a fusion of sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.

While Temi is one of the daughters of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Check out photos from Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's engagement

Check out photos from Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's engagement

TikTok star JenniFrank debuts short film 'The Internet Never Forgets'

TikTok star JenniFrank debuts short film 'The Internet Never Forgets'

UNICEF withdraws fraud alert against Nkechi Blessing’s ex-husband Falegan

UNICEF withdraws fraud alert against Nkechi Blessing’s ex-husband Falegan

Dear Netflix, is it a series or not? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Dear Netflix, is it a series or not? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

'Euphoria' album soundtrack features Zendaya, Labrinth & Dominic Fike

'Euphoria' album soundtrack features Zendaya, Labrinth & Dominic Fike

Basketmouth hints on 3rd season of 'Papa Benji' web series

Britney Spears is pregnant

Britney Spears is pregnant

'I don't have anything to do with any woman' - BBNaija's Alex address l*sbian relationship rumours

'I don't have anything to do with any woman' - BBNaija's Alex address l*sbian relationship rumours

Basketmouth hints on 3rd season of 'Papa Benji' web series

Basketmouth hints on 3rd season of 'Papa Benji' web series

Trending

Funke Akindele Bello explains why she hides her children's faces

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

'She is not who you think she is' - Funke Akindele's stepson spills amid marriage crisis rumours

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her hubby JJC Skillz and his son Benito Bello [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

Nkechi Blessing's marriage reportedly crashes

Nkechi Blessing and her hubby Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower [Instagram/ChiomaAkpotha]