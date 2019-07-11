Today is Olu Jacobs' birthday and you've got to read the adorable message he got from his wife, Joke Silva.

The movie veteran and recently turned grand mum took to her Instagram page on Thursday, July 11, 2019, where she shared some photos of the birthday celebrant and captioned them with a cute message.

"PRAISE THE LORD💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽Happy 77th birthday Sir J. May your days be long in good health and abundance... The Quintessential Ovorawen. Loads of love king of my heart💝," she wrote.

Happy birthday to Olu Jacobs from all of us at PULSE. Still, in the mood of celebrations, the Jacobs recently became grandparents as their first son's wife gave birth to a beautiful baby boy.

The arrival of the grandson

A few months ago, Joke Silva announced the arrival of her grandson and she couldn't keep calm as expected. The 57-yr-old actress took to her Instagram page on Saturday, April 27, 2019, to share the news of the newest addition to the Jacobs’ family with the photo of the baby and its parents.

She wrote; When you went into labour …my very own Blessing…my own Morounkeji..@mrsjacobs_jnr ..I wasn’t expecting such anxiety!!! What !!! Maybe because we are oceans apart…but God …Merciful God…whose mercies are new every morning…whose Faithfulness is great indeed…made all things beautiful…and our Oluwasoromidayo Atarah Owanaemi Abimbola.. has come...Soji @mrjacobs_jnr thank you for your incredible calmness😘 I cant wait to hug you all.😄💝

Friends and Fans have been showering prayers on the new baby and at the same time congratulating the veteran actress as she becomes a grandmother. Recall that in July 2018, the actress' son, Olusoji Jacob tied the knot with the love of his life, Boma Douglas in a huge, emotional ceremony in Lagos.