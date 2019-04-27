Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has become a grand mum as her son, Olusoji Jacobs welcomes a newborn baby.

The 57-yr-old actress took to her Instagram page on Saturday, April 27, 2019, to share the news of the newest addition to the Jacobs’ family with the photo of the baby and its parents.

She wrote; When you went into labour …my very own Blessing…my own Morounkeji..@mrsjacobs_jnr ..I wasn’t expecting such anxiety!!!What !!! May be because we are oceans apart…but God …Merciful God…whose mercies are new every morning…whose Faithfulness is great indeed…made all things beautiful…and our Oluwasoromidayo Atarah Owanaemi Abimbola.. has come..Soji @mrjacobs_jnr thank you for your incredible calmness😘 I cant wait to hug you all.😄💝

Friends and Fans have been showering prayers on the new baby and at the same time congratulating the veteran actress as she becomes a grandmother.