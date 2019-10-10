Chris Attoh is back on social media months after the untimely death of his wife, Bettie Jennifer.

The movie star shared his first Instagram post since May 2019, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. In a very sober but religious post, the actor wrote about learning a lot from a place of discomfort.

"Acts 16: 23 -30We learn a lot from our places of discomfort, the only way for a baby to come out of the womb is through it. I guess in life, you cannot protect yourself from sadness, without protecting yourself from happiness. It’s easier to stay open and trust God.🎁 @Niidjarbeng_lightville," he wrote.

It would be recalled that Chris Attoh lost his wife, Bettie Jennifer to the cold hands of death back in May.

Chris Attoh's wife, Bettie Jenifer was shot dead in Maryland, United State of America. (Kemi Filani

She was gruesomely murdered in the United States of America by unknown gunmen.

ALSO READ: Chris Attoh's wife was reportedly still married to a drug lord

The gruesome murder

Back in May, the news broke of Chris Attoh’s wife, Bettie Jenifer being killed at her Maryland office in the United States of America.

Back in May, the news broke of Chris Attoh’s wife, Bettie Jenifer being killed at her Maryland office in the United States of America. According to Pulse Ghana, the actor’s wife was shot in the head in the parking lot of her office building on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Pulse Ghana reports that Jenifer had left the office in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane and was walking to her car when a man armed with a handgun approached her and when she tried to run away, the man followed her and fired multiple shots at her.

Chris Attoh's Bettie Jenifer was shot dead in Maryland, United State of America. (Nkonkonsa)

American Journalist, Jackie Bensen, who worked for NBC4 also confirmed the incident in her tweet. Police from the Greenbelt Police Department reportedly said the man fled in a vehicle after shooting her.