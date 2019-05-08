Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have for the first time shared a photo of their newborn baby.

The couple introduced Baby Sussex to the world via a photocall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. According to British Vogue, during the brief interview, in which they chose not to share the name of their first born, Meghan said: “It's magic, it's pretty amazing, and I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy.”

The new mother, who wore a white tuxedo dress by Grace Wales Bonner and Manolo Blahnik heels for the occasion, added, “He has the sweetest temperament. He is really calm. He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days.”

It would be recalled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child together a few days ago.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby boy

The official Twitter page of the royal family also announced the delivery of the baby a few minutes after the news broke the Internet.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth," the tweet read.

The mother and child were both in perfect condition. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 in a star-studded wedding held in England. The news of the couple expecting their first child first broke in 2018 during their visit to Australia and the world was pretty excited about the news.