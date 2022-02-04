'Aside S*x, what do you have to offer to a man?' - Charly Boy questions certain women

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, while addressing some women who have become infamous for using sex to maintain their relationships.

"A lot of girls complain that guys walk away from them simply because they refused giving them Sex. Some have even turned into Sex toys just to keep their man. Let me be very open here," he wrote.

"Sex might not be the reason these guys walk away❗ Remove sex from a relationship and see that most girls don't have anything else to offer their man❗ Aside Sex, what do you have to offer to a man❓."

"Can you support him Spiritually❓Can you Support him Physically/Financially❓ How about Mentally❓All you do is Demand Money for Bags, Shoes, phones, Clothes, and Outings. Making him spend unnecessarily. What are you even bringing to the table❓"

The self-acclaimed activist went on to advise women to be instrumental in the growth of their man's future.

"Have you ever sat him down and helped him plan about his future❓Try to be a Woman that a man will always regret losing for the rest of his life. Be that woman that your man can never afford to lose to another man❗ Build your man to your Taste and stop looking for a ready-made husband when you are not a ready-made Wife. Thank you❗" he concluded.