Charles Okocha survives brutal accident on 3rd mainland bridge

The comedian posted pictures of himself in a hospital bed as well as a little video clip from the accident scene on Instagram, where he also expressed his appreciation to God for saving him from the disaster.

Okocha, in an Instagram post revealed the incident took place on the Third Mainland bridge.

He wrote, Thankful for life. Was involved in a car accident on 3rd mainland bridge last night but GOD DID!!! We Asaaaaa still.”

In similar news...

Popular music producer Magicsticks also shared news of how he survived an accident a day into 2023.

The producer, who is known as the brains behind a lot of Asake's beats, shared that he and his mother were involved in a terrible accident and were only saved by God.