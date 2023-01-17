ADVERTISEMENT
Charles Okocha survives brutal accident on 3rd mainland bridge

Babatunde Lawal

The actor is alive and well but is currently admitted to the hospital.

Charles Okocha looking cute

Nigerian actor and rapper Charles Okocha, a.k.a. Igwe 2Pac, has been admitted to the hospital following a car accident.

The comedian posted pictures of himself in a hospital bed as well as a little video clip from the accident scene on Instagram, where he also expressed his appreciation to God for saving him from the disaster.

Okocha, in an Instagram post revealed the incident took place on the Third Mainland bridge.

He wrote, Thankful for life. Was involved in a car accident on 3rd mainland bridge last night but GOD DID!!! We Asaaaaa still.”

Popular music producer Magicsticks also shared news of how he survived an accident a day into 2023.

The producer, who is known as the brains behind a lot of Asake's beats, shared that he and his mother were involved in a terrible accident and were only saved by God.

He disclosed that it was his usual tradition to spend the New Year celebration with his mom, and on his way out with her, they got involved in an accident when one of their car tyres came off and went down the hill, with their car at the edge of the hill too.

