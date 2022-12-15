ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake’s 'Mr Money With The Vibe' and Omah Lay’s 'Boy Alone' on Fader’s Top 50 Albums of 2022

Babatunde Lawal

2022 witnessed a lot of greatness and versatility from the Nigerian and, by extension, the African music space, from ambitious singles, EPs, and groundbreaking album projects.

Asake’s 'Mr Money With The Vibe' and Omah Lay’s 'Boy Alone' makes Fader’s Top 50 Albums of 2022
Asake’s 'Mr Money With The Vibe' and Omah Lay’s 'Boy Alone' makes Fader’s Top 50 Albums of 2022

The Fader music magazine has released its top 50 albums for 2022, which feature albums from Asake, Omah Lay, and Black Sheriff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Alex Roberts, Fader's editorial director, the albums on this list were bold and beat-driven, and some came from major label stars.

"It's tempting to look at 2022 as the year great music returned, glittering and triumphant, from lockdown-enforced misery. Squint hard enough and you might even see its outline in the silhouettes of megastars: Beyoncé beckoning fans back to the dancefloor, Harry Styles opening the doors to his carefully curated house," he said.

Further explaining the selections, he said: "Bad Bunny's endless summer. But the truth is that this was a messier year. Some of our favorite albums this year were bold and beat-driven, and some came from major label stars. But just as many were intricate, reflective, or confounding, at odds with the mainstream narrative. Independent artists continued to release ambitious projects and go out on tour despite an inhospitable industry, and too many weren't able to do either. So, as ever, many of The FADER's favorite albums don't reflect their times; they exist in spite of them."

The end-of-year list featured Black Sheriff’s debut album, "The Villain I Never Was," in the 49th position, while Omah Lay’s "Boy Alone" was in the 29th position.

With "Mr. Money With The Vibe," Asake was placed at 18th position with his masterful blend of Fuji, Afrobeats and Amapiano.

The Fader is a magazine based in New York City that was launched in 1999 by Rob Stone and Jon Cohen. The magazine covers music, style and culture. It was the first print publication to be released on iTunes.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake’s 'Mr Money With The Vibe' and Omah Lay’s 'Boy Alone' on Fader’s Top 50 Albums of 2022

Asake’s 'Mr Money With The Vibe' and Omah Lay’s 'Boy Alone' on Fader’s Top 50 Albums of 2022

9ice's 'Gongo Aso' and Styl Plus' 'Olufunmi' among most streamed songs of the 2000 on Spotify Nigeria

9ice's 'Gongo Aso' and Styl Plus' 'Olufunmi' among most streamed songs of the 2000 on Spotify Nigeria

'In December 2021, I begged to perform at two shows...In 2022, I wake up everyday to alert for shows,' Iyanya shares

'In December 2021, I begged to perform at two shows...In 2022, I wake up everyday to alert for shows,' Iyanya shares

'Big Brother Titans': Nigerians and South Africans to battle for $100k in new show

'Big Brother Titans': Nigerians and South Africans to battle for $100k in new show

Tunde Kelani bags honorary doctorate degree

Tunde Kelani bags honorary doctorate degree

Rema talks special bond with labelmate Ayra Starr

Rema talks special bond with labelmate Ayra Starr

'Superman’: Henry Cavill confirms his exit as the man of steel

'Superman’: Henry Cavill confirms his exit as the man of steel

David Oyelowo set to produce 'Biafra' limited series with BBC

David Oyelowo set to produce 'Biafra' limited series with BBC

Top 10 EPs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 EPs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido

Davido reportedly set to perform at World Cup closing ceremony

Ayra Starr, Black Sherif

Ayra Starr and Black Sherif make No Signal's Class of 2022

Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Tems ranks NO. 9 on Billboard top 100 Songs of 2022, Burna Boy & Wizkid make list

Wizkid

Wizkid set new RIAA Nigerian record with latest certification