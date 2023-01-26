ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Charle Okocha reveals why he has never been married despite having 2 kids

Babatunde Lawal

He also shared that he is happy with his current marital status.

Charles Okocha popularly known as Igwe [Instagram/CharlesOkocha]
Charles Okocha popularly known as Igwe [Instagram/CharlesOkocha]

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, popularly known as Igwe Tupac, has shared the reason for being unmarried even after having two children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The father of two shared this in an exclusive interview with Punch, where he revealed that he has never been married because he is taking his time to find the right woman.

In his words, "The truth is I have never been married in my life and I am a happy man. You and I know what is going on these days, you see a couple married for a couple of years and next, they are divorced. People you see as role models are getting divorced and when you see them you are like what is going on? These are people you have been looking up to and now they are divorced, how then do you want me to get into this marriage thing?"

Okocha also clarified the notion that he may never get married, saying he surely will, especially as his children are growing and he needs a partner that will cater for their needs and his.

"Some say I am not going to get married. No! Don't quote me wrong, I am going to get married most definitely, my kids are growing up, and so I need a partner that will be able to take care of their needs and mine. I will get married, but I am just taking my time. I have two beautiful kids; a son and a daughter. At this time I am just focused on taking care of my adorable kids and that's it, and that's enough. They are my kids and they keep me motivated."

Okocha recently survived a brutal accident and is still recuperating.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

Yemi Alade reacts to rumors of being pregnant for Togo's president

Yemi Alade reacts to rumors of being pregnant for Togo's president

Charle Okocha reveals why he has never been married despite having 2 kids

Charle Okocha reveals why he has never been married despite having 2 kids

'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house

'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house

Jason Njoku advises men on the kind of women to marry

Jason Njoku advises men on the kind of women to marry

Deyemi Okanlawon tells Nigerian politicians to stop pretending they work for their money

Deyemi Okanlawon tells Nigerian politicians to stop pretending they work for their money

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak position on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak position on Billboard Hot 100

‘Dark October’: Parents of slain students call Linda Ikeji and Netflix to suspend movie premiere

‘Dark October’: Parents of slain students call Linda Ikeji and Netflix to suspend movie premiere

Boy Spyce returns with new single, 'Folake'

Boy Spyce returns with new single, 'Folake'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola]

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumoured breakup with Temi Otedola

Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth in Kenya

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth in Kenya [Photos]

5 Nigerian celebrities that still make us believe in love

5 Nigerian celebrities that still make us believe in love [Pulse List]