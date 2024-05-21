Carolyna Hutchings threatens to sue Oritsefemi for claiming she married late Tagbo

Through her publicist Bodex Hungbo, she threatened a lawsuit against Oritsefemi over his recent statement during an interview with The Honest Bunch Podcast.

He had claimed that Danjuma married singer Davido's friend ,Tagbo Umeike, adding that she persuaded his wife (then girlfriend) Nabila to marry him.

“When I met Nabila, I did not say I wanted to get married to her. I only told her that I wanted a baby boy. That was our agreement. I never intended to marry her. It was Caroline Danjuma. Caroline went and did a court wedding with the late Tagbo. After the wedding, she told Nabila that she had married Tagbo and that she should be fast and get married to me," he said.

Following the singer's viral interview, Hungbo addressed the claims he made, clarifying that Danjuma had never been legally married to anyone but her ex-husband with whom she has three children.

“This is to address the attempt to defame our client, Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings @carolynahutchings (Actress producer and property developer) via a concerted effort by an unscrupulous individual known as Mr Orisefemi," the statement read in part.

“Several unsavoury stories have emerged recently about this individual spreading false stories to cast aspersions on Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings’s personality, and we are not leaving this unturned. For clarification, Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings has never been married and has children with a man other than her ex-husband, Chief Barrister Musa Danjuma," it added.

She further disclosed Danjuma's decision to take legal action against Oritsefemi over his statement, and stressed their interest in seeing proof of Danjuma's alleged marriage to Tagbo.

“Finally, our legal team will be taking legal action against Mr Orisefemi because of these despicable claims made by said Oritsefemi against our focused and amiable client, Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings. We are interested in the said civil marriage certificate and pictures, including all evidence, to prove his claims beyond a reasonable doubt, which he boldly made on a recent podcast show.”