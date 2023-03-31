Street-pop maestro Oritsefemi returns with new single 'Gbefunmi'
Award-winning Street-pop veteran Oritsefemi has released a new single 'Gbefunmi'.
Recommended articles
Artist: Oritsefemi
Song Title: Gbefunmi
Date of Release: March 31, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Producers: Hysaint
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minute 53 seconds
Features: None
ADVERTISEMENT
Label: MSN GANG/Arogumenite Sounds
Details/Takeaway: This is a fast paced record that captures the essence of street music in Nigeria. 'Gbefunmi' is a carnival cut that will have its targetted audience in a moshpit.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Davido's 'Timeless' tops album charts in 17 countries hours after release
Yul Edochie urges Lagos police to investigate son's death
Jada Pollock criticised for promoting Wizkid album on eve of Davido's release
Street-pop maestro Oritsefemi returns with new single 'Gbefunmi'
Stonebwoy drops new single 'Faraway' ahead of upcoming album
American Rich The Kid features Rema & Ayra Starr on new single 'Yeh Yeh'
Davido finally drops highly anticipated album 'Timeless'
I love Nana genuinely, says evicted BBTitans housemate BlaqBoi
Mercy Chinwo threatens Obidiz with ₦2 billion lawsuit for using her name in a song
Pulse Sports
Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative
Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers
NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic
Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern
ADVERTISEMENT