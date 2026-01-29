DStv introduces shared subscription payments and new deals for 2026, including decoder discounts, new channels, and flexible payment options for households across Africa.

DStv has announced a shared subscription payment feature as part of its 2026 updates. The new option allows customers to split the cost of their DStv subscription with family members or trusted friends, making pay-TV expenses easier to manage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This shared subscription payment feature is one of several changes DStv is rolling out for 2026, alongside decoder discounts, new channel additions, and ongoing rewards benefits. Together, these updates signal a wider effort by DStv to respond to changing viewing habits and rising costs.

DStv Rolls Out Shared Subscription Payments for 2026

At the centre of DStv’s 2026 updates is the introduction of shared subscription payments . The company confirmed that customers will now be able to divide the cost of their DStv subscription across multiple people instead of relying on one person to pay the full amount.

For better understanding, the feature allows a main account holder to request payment contributions from others who benefit from the subscription. This is particularly relevant for households where siblings, parents, or flatmates already watch the same DStv channels but depend on one person to handle renewals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What makes the shared subscription payment option stand out is how closely it reflects real-life viewing habits. In many homes, the television is a shared resource, yet subscription payments are often treated as an individual responsibility. DStv’s new approach acknowledges this reality and offers a structured way to share costs without changing how the service itself works.

DStv has also made it clear that this feature is only one part of its broader 2026 plans. While shared payments are likely to attract immediate interest, the company is also introducing new deals and package improvements aimed at adding more value for subscribers.

How the Shared Subscription Feature Works on DStv

DStv has designed the shared subscription payment system to work through the MyDStv app, keeping the process simple and familiar. The main subscriber initiates the request from their account and chooses how much each person is expected to contribute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once the request is created, payment links can be sent directly to trusted individuals. These links allow contributors to pay their share without needing full access to the main DStv account. After each payment is completed, the contribution is confirmed, and the total subscription amount is gradually covered.

Importantly, the shared payment option does not alter access to channels, streaming limits, or account ownership. The subscription still belongs to the main account holder, and the viewing experience remains exactly the same. This clarity helps avoid confusion, especially for families worried about losing control of their account.

DStv has emphasised ease and flexibility rather than technical complexity. Contributors can pay at different times, and the system tracks payments automatically. This removes the awkwardness of chasing people for money every month and replaces it with a clear, organised process.

Other DStv Deals and Changes Coming in 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside shared subscription payments, DStv has announced several other updates aimed at adding more value for subscribers in 2026. These changes focus on affordability, wider access, and flexible rewards.

Reduced decoder prices

DStv is lowering the cost of its decoders, including discounts on Explora models. This makes it easier for new customers to join the platform and for existing subscribers to upgrade without paying as much upfront. New permanent channels on DStv Access

The DStv Access package will receive additional permanent channels. These new inclusions are designed to strengthen the package and offer more viewing options for subscribers on lower-priced plans. Continued DStv Rewards and DStv Coins

DStv is maintaining its Rewards programme, allowing customers to earn DStv Coins. These coins can be used to pay for subscriptions, unlock discounts, or access special offers, giving subscribers more flexibility in how they manage payments.

Together, these deals show that DStv’s 2026 updates go beyond shared payments, with a broader focus on improving value and easing the cost of staying connected to the service.

Why DStv Is Making These Changes Now

The timing of DStv’s 2026 updates is closely linked to wider economic and industry pressures. Subscription costs have become harder to manage for many households, especially as entertainment budgets compete with essential expenses. By introducing shared subscription payments, DStv is addressing a challenge many customers already face.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is also increasing competition from streaming platforms, many of which offer flexible pricing and easy account sharing. While DStv operates differently from on-demand services, it still needs to respond to changing expectations around payment convenience and value.

Viewing habits across Africa are also evolving. Families are more likely to share subscriptions, manage expenses collectively, and seek transparency in how payments are handled. DStv’s new features reflect these shifts and suggest a willingness to adapt rather than rely solely on traditional pay-TV models.