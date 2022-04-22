RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Linda Ikeji was part of the reasons my marriage failed' - Carolyna Hutchings

Hutchings says Linda Ikeji became a thorn in her butt immediately she got married.

Nigerian movie star Caroline Hutchings has revealed that popular blogger, Linda Ikeji was part of the reasons her marriage crashed.

Hutchings was married to billionaire businessman Mohammed Danjuma.

The movie star made this known during one of the episodes of the reality TV show 'Real Housewives of Lagos' while reacting to a statement made by one of the housewives, Laura Ikeji.

Laura said she didn't vibe with the movie star because she insulted her sister, Linda.

That, however, did not go down well with Caroline as she blasted Laura.

"Your sister was so...you what? You can have a blog but don't hurt people. Part of the reasons my marriage broke was because of Linda,'' she said.

"I reached out to her, she did not care. Linda lied about my age, I reached out to her, and she did not care. Linda lied that my daughter was for another man, I reached out to her, and she did not care."

"And you sit down here to defend your family. I have a family too. I have children that look up to me. You can't sit there and tell me you want to slap me."

The visibly furious actress also revealed that her daughter has two holes in her heart.

"Don't talk about my daughter. My daughter has two fucking holes in her heart. Do you think I am happy to be divorced? From the very moment I got married, Linda was on my butt."

The Real Housewives of Lagos is a Nigerian reality television series showing on Showmax, starring Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Mariam Timmer.

