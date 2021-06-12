Carolyn Danjuma says she wishes drama with Davido never happened

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Saturday, June 12, 2021, while reminiscing on her past as she clocks 34.

"Concerning David, I wish such never happened between us he is really a cool guy, I wish him nothing short of favor and undiluted success always ( I equally love the song fia )," she wrote.

Danjuma also hammered on facing cyberbullies for years. According to her, those days are far gone as she has devised a means to deal with and handle bullies on social media.

"I was bullied all through my marriage by social media ( 12 years of bullying ) .. why did I marry my grandfather ( my choice not yours ), I stole someone’s husband ( no one came out to claim him )," she wrote.

"Now I am immune to your bullying and harsh words. Yes, I am divorced, happy, closer to God, at peace with myself and looking forward to a successful life. My ex and I respect and love each other and I am super blessed to have him still in my life."

Danjuma was in the centre of the storm following the mysterious death of Tagbo, one of Davido's friends in 2017.

The news of his death was announced by Nollywood actress, Danjuma who claimed to be a close friend to the deceased.

She went on to call out Davido over his involvement in Tagbo's death.