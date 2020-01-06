Cardi B wants to leave the United States of America for Nigeria, and she doesn't want to go alone as she wants her husband, Offset to join her.

The rapper took to her Twitter page on Monday, January 6, 2020, where she shared a photo of her hubby, Offset dressed in the Nigerian traditional 'Agbada' (Photoshopped). She went on to caption the photo with a quote where she pleaded with fans to convince him to join her.

"Convince him to move with me," she wrote.

Trust her fans (Mostly Nigerians) as they filed up in their numbers in her comments section to try and convince Offset to join her on the journey to her proposed new home, Nigeria.

Recall that a few days ago, Cardi B announced her plans to leave the United States of America after its president, Donald Trump approved the strike that killed the head of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani which has since gotten everyone worried about a possible World War III.

The killing of the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force has generated a global conversation on social media, as many people argue that Trump’s decision is not just a threat to American citizens, but could also lead to World War III.

Cardi B is one of those who believe Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani has put Americans' lives in danger. Since the news of Soleimani's death broke, World War III has been one of the top trending topics on Twitter as tweeps discuss the war with funny memes.

Reacting to the development, Cardi B describes the killing as the 'dumbest move', saying it's sad that Trump is putting the lives of Americans in danger.

The late Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani. ASSOCIATED PRESS

The rapper further tweeted that she's picking a tribe to belong to when she eventually becomes a Nigerian, leading fans to make different suggestions.