American rapper, Cardi B is already thinking of becoming a Nigerian after the US President, Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed on Thursday, January 2, 2020, by US forces in an air raid at Baghdad International Airport.

The killing of the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force has generated a global conversation on social media, as many people argue that Trump’s decision is not just a threat to American citizens, but could also lead to World War III.

Cardi B is one of those who believe Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani has put Americans lives in danger.

Since the news of Soleimani's death broke, World War III has been one of the trending topics on Twitter as tweeps discuss war with funny memes.

Reacting to the development, Cardi B describes the killing as the 'dumbest move', saying it's sad that Trump is putting the lives of Amercans in danger.

She added that she’s going to file for Nigerian citizenship.

She tweets, "Naaaaa these memes are fuckin but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship."

Although, she already has a Nigerian name, the rapper asked her fans to pick a tribe she'll belong to when she eventually becomes a Nigerian.

You’ll recall that in December 2019, Cardi B was in Nigeria to perform at the Live spot X Festival.

The rapper got herself an indigenous name, Chioma and also sampled Nigerian Jollof and bear.