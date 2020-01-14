Cardi B can't keep calm because of the Adidas x Ivy Park Collection gifts she got from Beyonce.

The rapper took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, where she shared a video of the yet to be released Adidas x Ivy Park Collections. Yep...that's what you get when you are close friends with Beyonce.

"That new @weareivypark 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 bomb 💣 💣💣💣💣," she captioned the video. Who wouldn't be happy to get surprise gifts from Beyonce?

Just so we all know, Cardi B is known to be a giver of surprise gifts herself so this doesn't really surprise us. Recall that during the yuletide season, Cardi B spent a lot of money spoiling her husband and sister with expensive gifts.

Cardi B buys G Wagon worth N54M for sister on her 24th birthday

Christmas came early for Cardi B's younger sister, Hennessy as she got her a G Wagon. [Instagram/IamCardiB]

In a video that has since gone viral, Cardi B is seen surprising her younger sister with the expensive SUV on her twenty-fourth birthday. Hennessy took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 22, 2019, where she shared videos from the surprise gift.

"OHHHHHH MYYYYY GODDDDD sister !!!!@iamcardib Thank YOUUUUUUUU soooooo much for my new car !!! BEST bday gift EVERRR!!!!!!! I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU Sooooo MUCH!!!!!❤️❤️🎁" she captioned one of the videos.

In a similar vein, the mother of one gifted her husband with N 180M cash on his birthday in 2019, and social media couldn't keep calm. [Instagram/IamCardiB]

