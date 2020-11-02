Cardi B has filed to drop the divorce petition against her husband Offset.

According to PageSix, the rapper filed to drop the divorce petition on Monday, November 2, 2020.

She filed to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning she could refile at a later date if things take a turn, the document obtained by PageSix read.

The couple got married in a secret wedding back in 2017 and welcomed their daughter the following year.. [Instagram/IamCardiB]

However, a judge has not signed off on her request yet, but the case appears to be closed.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset back in September following his alleged serial infidelity.

Things took a different turn in October when she celebrated her birthday as the two were spotted together.

Cardi B and Offset with Kulture their daughter

There were speculations that the 27-year-old rapper's decision to reconcile with her husband was because of the gifts, especially the Rolls Royce birthday gift she got from Offset on her last birthday.

She however debunked those reports.

