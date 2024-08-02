Cardi B confirms 3rd pregnancy amidst Offset divorce rumours

The Bodak Yellow star shared the joyous news on her Instagram account on August 1, 2024, accompanied by a captivating photo of herself in a red gown, proudly displaying her baby bump. This announcement comes just a day after the rapper reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Offset.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, expressed a heartfelt message in her post, describing this new chapter as a fresh start.

She wrote, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!" The 31-year-old star has always been candid about her personal life, and this revelation has once again shown her openness with her fans.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, already share two children: their daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Despite their tumultuous relationship, including previous splits and public reconciliations, Cardi and Offset have continued to co-parent their children.

The news of Cardi's pregnancy has sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans expressing both excitement and concern. Some are thrilled about the addition to the family, while others worry about the couple's ongoing relationship struggles, especially in light of Offset's past infidelity allegations​​.

As the world watches and speculates, Cardi B's latest announcement reminds us of the complexities of love and life in the public eye. Whether this new development will bring the couple closer together or mark the beginning of a new journey for Cardi remains to be seen.