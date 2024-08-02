ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cardi B confirms 3rd pregnancy amidst Offset divorce rumours

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Cardi B expressed a heartfelt message in her post, describing this new chapter as a fresh start.

Cardi B [Instagram/Cardi B]
Cardi B [Instagram/Cardi B]

Recommended articles

The Bodak Yellow star shared the joyous news on her Instagram account on August 1, 2024, accompanied by a captivating photo of herself in a red gown, proudly displaying her baby bump. This announcement comes just a day after the rapper reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Offset.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, expressed a heartfelt message in her post, describing this new chapter as a fresh start.

ADVERTISEMENT

She wrote, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!" The 31-year-old star has always been candid about her personal life, and this revelation has once again shown her openness with her fans.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, already share two children: their daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Despite their tumultuous relationship, including previous splits and public reconciliations, Cardi and Offset have continued to co-parent their children.

The news of Cardi's pregnancy has sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans expressing both excitement and concern. Some are thrilled about the addition to the family, while others worry about the couple's ongoing relationship struggles, especially in light of Offset's past infidelity allegations​​.

ALSO READ: Cardi B files for divorce from Offset again amidst fresh cheating allegations

Cardi B and Offset have two kids, a girl named Kulture and their baby boy Wave [Pagesix]
Cardi B and Offset have two kids, a girl named Kulture and their baby boy Wave [Pagesix] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

As the world watches and speculates, Cardi B's latest announcement reminds us of the complexities of love and life in the public eye. Whether this new development will bring the couple closer together or mark the beginning of a new journey for Cardi remains to be seen.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria, a role he assumed in December 2023. You can contact him at dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels faces backlash for speaking on nationwide #Endbadgovernance protest

Regina Daniels faces backlash for speaking on nationwide #Endbadgovernance protest

Cardi B confirms 3rd pregnancy amidst Offset divorce rumours

Cardi B confirms 3rd pregnancy amidst Offset divorce rumours

Shaun loses 2nd Arena Games of 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

Shaun loses 2nd Arena Games of 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

Tems postpones release of her music video amidst nationwide protest

Tems postpones release of her music video amidst nationwide protest

Being my biggest critic is what brought me this far - Ayra Starr

Being my biggest critic is what brought me this far - Ayra Starr

Spyro urges Nigerians to use their platform to speak up about the nationwide protests

Spyro urges Nigerians to use their platform to speak up about the nationwide protests

Rema's 'Calm Down' edges closer to becoming Africa's first RIAA diamond record

Rema's 'Calm Down' edges closer to becoming Africa's first RIAA diamond record

5 romantic Nollywood films from the 2000s and where to watch them now

5 romantic Nollywood films from the 2000s and where to watch them now

I did not say the stealing was done by protesters - Toke Makinwa reacts to backlash

I did not say the stealing was done by protesters - Toke Makinwa reacts to backlash

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right and top to bottom: Ebuka, Mercy, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha, and Ozo have all been in the Big Brother Naija House

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

From left to right and top to bottom: Mike, Nengi, Ozo, Dorathy, and Neo are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers

From left to right and top to bottom: Tobi, Diane, Laycon and Bisola are some of the friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

These are the 7 friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time

From left to right and top to bottom: Cee-C, Tacha, Erica, Kemen, ThinTallTony, TBoss, and Gifty are the most controversial BBNaija housemates ever, according to ChatGPT

7 most controversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT