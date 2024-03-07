Can you make breakfast at 4:30 am? - KizzDaniel to lady who asked him to leave his wife

He shared that his wife is a mix of Igbo and Warri.

He wrote, “I’m married to an Igbo/Warri girl. Nothing you won teach Mr wey I never hear.”

A female fan stated via the comment section that the singer’s marriage won’t last since she isn’t the one he is married to.

She wrote, “That marriage will not last if I’m not the one,” to which Kizz Daniel replied, “E go last pass original charger my darling.”

Another female fan, urged Kizz Daniel to leave his wife and come for her.

“Leave your girl and come for me,” she wrote.

Replying, Kizz Daniel explained that he can’t leave his wife because she cares for him and tolerate his bad habits.

The singer wrote, “Can you wake up around 4.30 to make breakfast? Can you tolerate my bad habits? Very bad habits.”