Nigerian music star Burna Boy has reportedly been arrested by the police after neigbours complained about noises coming from his house.

A video has been circulating online which purportedly shows some of Burna Boy's neighbours complaining about the music star.

His father is also said to have been arrested; all though Pulse has not been able to confirm any of the reports.

In the video, a supposed neighbour complains of the music star and compares him to Nigerian footballer Odion Ighalo who he says also stays in that same neighbourhood without disturbing anyone.

It is also alleged that Burna Boy has not made complete payment for the land he built his house on, and reportedly owing N100M.