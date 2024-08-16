ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake leads Davido, Rema, Burna Boy in biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' sets the record for the highest opening week streams on Spotify Nigeria.

Asake leads Davido, Rema, Burna Boy in biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria
Asake leads Davido, Rema, Burna Boy in biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

Recommended articles

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' has set a new record for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria after garnering 18.9 streams in its opening. The album breaks the previous record of 14.4 million streams held by Davido's 'Timeless'.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' leads the list for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria that includes Davido, Rema, Burna Boy, and Wizkid. Asake is also the only artist with two albums in the top 10 with his sophomore album 'Work Of Art' garnering 8.3 million in its opening week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Albums with the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

1. Asake - ‘Lungu Boy’ - 18.9M

2. Davido- ‘Timeless’ - 14.4M

3. Rema - ‘HEIS’ — 12.3M

4. Burna Boy - ‘I Told Them’ — 9.4M

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Asake - 'Work Of Art’ — 8.3M

6. Olamide - ‘Ikigai / 生き甲斐, Vol. 1’ — 7.92M

7. Wizkid - ‘S2’ - EP — 5.89M

8. Olamide - ‘Unruly’ — 5.8M

9. Shallipopi - ‘Shakespopi’ — 5.7M

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Ayra Starr - ‘The Year I Turned 21’ — 5.18M

11. Burna Boy - ‘Love, Damini’ — 4.8M

12. ODUMODUBLVCK - ‘EZIOKWU’ — 4.7M

13. ODUMODUBLVCK - ‘EZIOKWU (UNCUT)’ — 4.6M

14. BNXN - ‘Sincerely, BNXN’ — 4.5M

ADVERTISEMENT

15. Omah Lay - ‘Boy Alone Deluxe’ — 4.28M

16. Asake - ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ — 4.2M

17. Young Jonn - ‘Jiggy Forever’ — 4.13M

18. Seyi Vibez - ‘NAHAMciaga’ - EP — 3.8M

19. Tems - ‘Born In The Wild’ - 3.79M

ADVERTISEMENT

20. Shallipopi - ‘Presido La Pluto’ — 3.78M

21. Wizkid - ‘More Love, Less Ego’ — 3.6M

22. Victony - ‘Stubborn’ — 3.43M

23. Seyi Vibez - ‘Loseyi Professor’ — 3.37M

24. Rema - ‘RAVAGE’ - EP — 3.2M

ADVERTISEMENT

25. Rema - ‘Rave & Roses (Ultra)’ —3.2M

26. Blaqbonez - ‘Emeka Must Shine’ — 2.7M

27. Future, Metrobooming - ‘WE DON’T TRUST YOU’ — 2.29M

28. Seyi Vibez - ‘Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come’ — 2.2M

ADVERTISEMENT

This monumental feat comes after the 'Lungu Boy' surpassed Rema's 'HEIS' for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024 after just 4 days.

'Lungu Boy' also set a new record for the biggest opening day global streams for a Nigerian album on Spotify with 9.2 million streams.

The second track of the album 'MMS' recorded 870,577 streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria which sets a new record on the platform after surpassing the previous 626,000 streams set by Wizkid's 'IDK' feat Zlatan.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Are streaming platforms doing enough to curb stream farming?

Are streaming platforms doing enough to curb stream farming?

Here is why your fave celebrities don't always handle their social media

Here is why your fave celebrities don't always handle their social media

Asake leads Davido, Rema, Burna Boy in biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

Asake leads Davido, Rema, Burna Boy in biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

Rising Nigerian filmmaker Doyinsola Ajayi makes all-Indian cast film

Rising Nigerian filmmaker Doyinsola Ajayi makes all-Indian cast film

Timaya releases 9th album 'Gladiator', features Phyno, Olamide, Tiwa Savage

Timaya releases 9th album 'Gladiator', features Phyno, Olamide, Tiwa Savage

It has led to significant embarrassment - Charly Boy on seizure of Nigerian jets in France

It has led to significant embarrassment - Charly Boy on seizure of Nigerian jets in France

Ini Dima-Okojie gives up bread, meat and other foods in bid to shrink fibroid

Ini Dima-Okojie gives up bread, meat and other foods in bid to shrink fibroid

I am a hometown hero - Jeriq boasts as he reveals plan for a stadium concert

I am a hometown hero - Jeriq boasts as he reveals plan for a stadium concert

I am too disciplined to become a thief - Actress Lizzy Anjorin debunks reports

I am too disciplined to become a thief - Actress Lizzy Anjorin debunks reports

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'