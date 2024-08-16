Asake leads Davido, Rema, Burna Boy in biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' has set a new record for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria after garnering 18.9 streams in its opening. The album breaks the previous record of 14.4 million streams held by Davido's 'Timeless'.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' leads the list for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria that includes Davido, Rema, Burna Boy, and Wizkid. Asake is also the only artist with two albums in the top 10 with his sophomore album 'Work Of Art' garnering 8.3 million in its opening week.

Albums with the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

1. Asake - ‘Lungu Boy’ - 18.9M

2. Davido- ‘Timeless’ - 14.4M

3. Rema - ‘HEIS’ — 12.3M

4. Burna Boy - ‘I Told Them’ — 9.4M

5. Asake - 'Work Of Art’ — 8.3M

6. Olamide - ‘Ikigai / 生き甲斐, Vol. 1’ — 7.92M

7. Wizkid - ‘S2’ - EP — 5.89M

8. Olamide - ‘Unruly’ — 5.8M

9. Shallipopi - ‘Shakespopi’ — 5.7M

10. Ayra Starr - ‘The Year I Turned 21’ — 5.18M

11. Burna Boy - ‘Love, Damini’ — 4.8M

12. ODUMODUBLVCK - ‘EZIOKWU’ — 4.7M

13. ODUMODUBLVCK - ‘EZIOKWU (UNCUT)’ — 4.6M

14. BNXN - ‘Sincerely, BNXN’ — 4.5M

15. Omah Lay - ‘Boy Alone Deluxe’ — 4.28M

16. Asake - ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ — 4.2M

17. Young Jonn - ‘Jiggy Forever’ — 4.13M

18. Seyi Vibez - ‘NAHAMciaga’ - EP — 3.8M

19. Tems - ‘Born In The Wild’ - 3.79M

20. Shallipopi - ‘Presido La Pluto’ — 3.78M

21. Wizkid - ‘More Love, Less Ego’ — 3.6M

22. Victony - ‘Stubborn’ — 3.43M

23. Seyi Vibez - ‘Loseyi Professor’ — 3.37M

24. Rema - ‘RAVAGE’ - EP — 3.2M

25. Rema - ‘Rave & Roses (Ultra)’ —3.2M

26. Blaqbonez - ‘Emeka Must Shine’ — 2.7M

27. Future, Metrobooming - ‘WE DON’T TRUST YOU’ — 2.29M

28. Seyi Vibez - ‘Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come’ — 2.2M

This monumental feat comes after the 'Lungu Boy' surpassed Rema's 'HEIS' for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024 after just 4 days.

'Lungu Boy' also set a new record for the biggest opening day global streams for a Nigerian album on Spotify with 9.2 million streams.