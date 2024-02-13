Burna Boy resumes dragging Davido, calls him a pu**y

In the early hours of Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Burna Boy responded to an X user's tweet from February 12, 2024, in which the user stated his reasons for hating the singer. In defense of Davido, the user called Burna Boy arrogant and "ungrateful," stressing that Davido supported him when he was an upcoming artiste.

"People wondering why I hate this useless boy @burnaboy when you keep hating on someone who gave you life when you were nobody. This same you someone that should be grateful to @davido forever for turning his life around. Man supported you till you become someone in life, now that you are big, you feel he’s the same person you should joke with," the user began.

He then posted screenshots of Burna Boy's old posts from 2018 in which he repeatedly congratulated Davido on his London show, and then called the City Boys singer a "big shame." Unrelenting, he then prayed for Burna Boy's downfall because of his pride.

He continued, "Man knew what he was saying when he said you are a new cat, and he wasn’t kidding about it. It’s this ur arrogance that will finish you up, you allow Jews and In-jew wey no get life dey whine ur head make you dey against your brother all in name of stanship. You are a big shame to the whole NBM, where is the social equity and justice? Burnaboy you fell off so bad, I pray for your end soon if you no change your ways."

However, upon seeing the tweet, Burna Boy responded by telling the user to say what he wanted. Then he proceeded to call Davido a pussy.

He said: "na all these lies wey una dey tell una selves wey dey give una mind. All these corner bam Na Online una dey sha, yarn as you like. your Oga na pussy. Fact na fact."

