Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Burna Boy resumes dragging Davido, calls him a pu**y

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This comes after a user called him "a big shame."

Burna Boy disses Davido again
Burna Boy disses Davido again [Instagram/Davido]

In the early hours of Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Burna Boy responded to an X user's tweet from February 12, 2024, in which the user stated his reasons for hating the singer. In defense of Davido, the user called Burna Boy arrogant and "ungrateful," stressing that Davido supported him when he was an upcoming artiste.

The X user's tweet
The X user's tweet [X/Xquire147] Pulse Nigeria

"People wondering why I hate this useless boy @burnaboy when you keep hating on someone who gave you life when you were nobody. This same you someone that should be grateful to @davido forever for turning his life around. Man supported you till you become someone in life, now that you are big, you feel he’s the same person you should joke with," the user began.

An old picture of Davido and Burna Boy, which the X user posted
An old picture of Davido and Burna Boy, which the X user posted [X/Xquire147] Pulse Nigeria

He then posted screenshots of Burna Boy's old posts from 2018 in which he repeatedly congratulated Davido on his London show, and then called the City Boys singer a "big shame." Unrelenting, he then prayed for Burna Boy's downfall because of his pride.

The screenshot posted
The screenshot posted [X/Xquire147] Pulse Nigeria

He continued, "Man knew what he was saying when he said you are a new cat, and he wasn’t kidding about it. It’s this ur arrogance that will finish you up, you allow Jews and In-jew wey no get life dey whine ur head make you dey against your brother all in name of stanship. You are a big shame to the whole NBM, where is the social equity and justice? Burnaboy you fell off so bad, I pray for your end soon if you no change your ways."

However, upon seeing the tweet, Burna Boy responded by telling the user to say what he wanted. Then he proceeded to call Davido a pussy.

He said: "na all these lies wey una dey tell una selves wey dey give una mind. All these corner bam Na Online una dey sha, yarn as you like. your Oga na pussy. Fact na fact."

Burna Boy calls Davido a pussy
Burna Boy calls Davido a pussy [X/Burna Boy] Pulse Nigeria

The very day before, while the banter about Nigeria's AFCON loss was brewing Burna Boy took a swipe at Davido whilst trolling a different X user, calling Davido a "Joke". His words were not taken lightly by social media users who reprimanded him for his jab at Davido.

