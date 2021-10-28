RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Burna Boy celebrates sister as she announces she's part of team that designed the new Range Rover

Nissi says she has worked on the project for three years.

Nigerian music star Burna Boy, his mum, Bose Ogulu and his sisters [Instagram/NissiNation]
Nigerian music star Burna Boy, his mum, Bose Ogulu and his sisters [Instagram/NissiNation]

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Burna Boy has celebrated his sister, Nissi, after she revealed that she was part of the team that designed the new Range Rover.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Thursday, October 28, 2021, where he celebrated his sister.

"I want to be like you when I grow up @NissiNation, " he tweeted as he captioned the design of the new Range Rover SUV.

Nissi had earlier taken to her Twitter page where she announced the big news.

"After 3 years working on this project, I’m proud and happy to see it now revealed to the world. #NewRangeRover," she tweeted.

