Broda Shaggi reveals he almost lost his life before his birthday

On his birthday, September 18, 2024, the comedian took to Instagram to share a powerful message, reflecting on his second chance at life. Posting pictures from his birthday photoshoot, he explained why this birthday is different from the previous years.

He wrote, "Birthdays are usually not my thing. In fact, I switch off my phone on these days cos I dislike receiving birthday calls and wishes. Only those who are close to me knows Shaggi is not Samuel but that ain’t a discussion for today, lol."

"But this particular birthday is different cos the gift of life was almost taken from me recently but God showed himself and gave me another chance. In fact, this photoshoot was done last night, lol," he added.

He penned his heartfelt appreciation to God for sparing his life, "Today, I’m happy, I’m grateful, I’m honored cos I know some birthday mates who aren’t here to celebrate theirs. I’m no different from them but God has spared me for a reason, I’m sure."

"For those who love me, God has already given me the greatest gift but if you wish to gift me today, all you need to do is listen to this Birthday song I made for myself. It’s available on every music platform and you can also click the link in my bio. Thank you 🤍" he added.