ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Broda Shaggi reveals he almost lost his life before his birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This year’s birthday celebration holds special significance for him.

Broda Shaggi turned 31 years old yesterday [Instagram]
Broda Shaggi turned 31 years old yesterday [Instagram]

Recommended articles

On his birthday, September 18, 2024, the comedian took to Instagram to share a powerful message, reflecting on his second chance at life. Posting pictures from his birthday photoshoot, he explained why this birthday is different from the previous years.

He wrote, "Birthdays are usually not my thing. In fact, I switch off my phone on these days cos I dislike receiving birthday calls and wishes. Only those who are close to me knows Shaggi is not Samuel but that ain’t a discussion for today, lol."

"But this particular birthday is different cos the gift of life was almost taken from me recently but God showed himself and gave me another chance. In fact, this photoshoot was done last night, lol," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He penned his heartfelt appreciation to God for sparing his life, "Today, I’m happy, I’m grateful, I’m honored cos I know some birthday mates who aren’t here to celebrate theirs. I’m no different from them but God has spared me for a reason, I’m sure."

"For those who love me, God has already given me the greatest gift but if you wish to gift me today, all you need to do is listen to this Birthday song I made for myself. It’s available on every music platform and you can also click the link in my bio. Thank you 🤍" he added.

Broda Shaggi's friends, followers and fellow celebrities took to the comment section to wish him well.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oxlade reveals the reason he once ran away from home

Oxlade reveals the reason he once ran away from home

Broda Shaggi reveals he almost lost his life before his birthday

Broda Shaggi reveals he almost lost his life before his birthday

Odumodublvck, Burna Boy get nominations for 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Odumodublvck, Burna Boy get nominations for 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

I await your lawsuit - Actress Adunni Ade claps back at cab driver

I await your lawsuit - Actress Adunni Ade claps back at cab driver

Kambili Ofili’s ‘Shaping Us’ wins Best Film, African Diaspora at TINFF

Kambili Ofili’s ‘Shaping Us’ wins Best Film, African Diaspora at TINFF

Portable finds inspiration in viral trend, announces new album 'The Chosen'

Portable finds inspiration in viral trend, announces new album 'The Chosen'

Actor IK Ogbonna calls pastors out over fake miracles

Actor IK Ogbonna calls pastors out over fake miracles

Legend Twist brings a flavourful twist to Niniola’s exclusive listening party

Legend Twist brings a flavourful twist to Niniola’s exclusive listening party

Cab driver threatens to sue Adunni Ade for defamation, actress reacts

Cab driver threatens to sue Adunni Ade for defamation, actress reacts

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Do2dtun says Tyla should not have accepted the award if she was not put in the right category

You took an award that didn’t represent you - Do2dtun slams Tyla over VMA acceptance speech

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has called Indrive out on social media [Instagram/AdunniAde]

Cab driver threatens to sue Adunni Ade for defamation, actress reacts

Adunni Ade is a single mother to two cute sons. [Instagram/IamAdunniAde]

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she balances work and personal life

Rema says his family is his biggest motivation

Singer Rema reveals his biggest motivation