British singer Jessie J suffers miscarriage

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star says she wants to have a baby on her own.

British singer Jessie J [Instagram/JessieJ]

British singer Jessie J has suffered a miscarriage.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, where she shared the sad news.

"Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying “seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant”. By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down," she wrote.

"After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔 This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.''

She went on to reveal that she won't be cancelling her next show which is billed to take place on Wednesday.

"I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self-love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way," she added.

Jessie J's last publicly known relationship was with movie star Channing Tatum. The two dated on and off from 2018 to 2019.

They called it quits in 2020.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

