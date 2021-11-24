British singer Jessie J suffers miscarriage

The music star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, where she shared the sad news.

"Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying “seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant”. By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down," she wrote.

"After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔 This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.''

She went on to reveal that she won't be cancelling her next show which is billed to take place on Wednesday.

"I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self-love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way," she added.

Jessie J's last publicly known relationship was with movie star Channing Tatum. The two dated on and off from 2018 to 2019.