Breaking up with my partner was one of the best decisions I have ever made - Wendy Shay

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Songstress Wendy Shay has opened up on how breaking up with her partner was the best decision she ever made.

Speaking to Empress Gifty on the “U Cook” show, Wendy Shay explained that she endured a broken heart that even lead her into releasing some hit songs.

“I am free now and I think it is one of the best decisions I took. Sometimes it is good to leave some people. I make a lot of money now and I am now a global artiste.

Wendy Shay Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana

When you go to South Africa, I am very big there. Even though I was big in New Zealand and Figi Island, Survivor is one of the songs I’ve made huge cash from,” she said.

The Ruff Town Records Artiste acknowledged that she wasn’t putting in the work that came with the relationship because she was pretty much engaged in her work.

However, breaking up with her lover was something that hurt her so much indicating that “Broken heart does not care if you’re a celebrity or not. It is clear a no respecter of person”.

Wendy Shay Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana

Wendy Shay also cleared the air about a supposed ‘diss’ song to her manager and CEO of Ruff Town records, Bullet.

The artiste recently had a spat with Bullet over contract renewal and agreement causing a friction between both.

Wendy Shay for the past few weeks was not working with Ruff Town records and released a song ‘Who Cares’ at the time they had the disagreement.

The ‘African Money’ hitmaker released the song at the time of her dispute with Bullet.

Wendy Shay Wendy Shay breaks silence on accident with ‘Love Me Now’ single over traumatic ordeal Pulse Ghana

RuffTwon records signee Wendy Shay recently dropped a heartbreak song for her best friend who snatched her man from her.

It seems the dancehall songstress went through an emotional phase in her life as she disclosed that the song is a personal song.

Watch the video below;

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

