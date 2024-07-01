ADVERTISEMENT
Black Sherif reveals where he gets his fashion sense from ;credits top seamstress mum

Dorcas Agambila

Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has explained the source of his unique fashion sense in an interview.

Black Sherif

He revealed that his mother was one of the top five seamstresses in his hometown, Konongo, and has significantly influenced his style.

The musician mentioned that he was introduced to the fashion world at a young age through his mother's work.

Black Sherif

He said she would often create fashionable outfits for him and even add unique styles to his school uniforms.

These early experiences sparked his interest in fashion and gave him the confidence to experiment with his look.

His distinctive fashion choices often push the boundaries of conventional style and have become a significant part of his identity as an artist.

Black Sherif

He recently debuted an outfit for his "Kilos Milos" music video, which got many Ghanaians talking. The outfit left many social media users stunned.

Black Sherif continues his dominance, clinching Ghana's No. 1 spot on Apple Music, Boomplay, Audiomack, and YouTube concurrently for two weeks with his new single, "Kilos Milos."

Black Sherif walks London Fashion Week

The single, which debuted at number one barely 24 hours after its release across all Ghanaian music charts and broke onto other charts on the African continent, further solidifies his status as one of the most promising talents in African music.

"Kilos Milos" went viral with the performance video that accompanied the song, which captured the stylish artist rocking a cunningz armoured-corseted rebel costume.

Black Sherif reveals where he gets his fashion sense from ;credits top seamstress mum

