ADVERTISEMENT
BKuniquehair unveils new luxury hair collaboration with Rita Dominic

#FeatureByBKuniquehair: On June 7th, 2023 BKuniquehair opened its doors at their headquarters located at Sleek Mall, Victoria Island to members of the press, friends and colleagues for the unveiling of their new luxury hair collaboration with Award winning A list actress Rita Dominic.

Mercy Eke, Rita Dominic and Blessing Kenneth
Mercy Eke, Rita Dominic and Blessing Kenneth

This is not the first time Rita Dominic and BKUnique hair are teaming up, her first collaboration with the brand was in 2016 which was successful, an exclusive luxury human hair collection that also featured a number of Rita’s signature hairstyles. Rita also donated proceeds from the sales towards cancer research, as well as treatment for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Rita stated that she loved working with the brand as their values align and especially with time and effort that is put into ensuring that best quality 100% human hair is selected from different parts of the world including India, Peru and Brazil. Mrs Blessing also stated that she loved working with Rita because of amazing personality, professionalism and impact.

Ifunanya Kamso, Blessing Kenneth and Kaylah Oniwo
Ifunanya Kamso, Blessing Kenneth and Kaylah Oniwo
Chizoma Okoli, Rita Dominic and Nnenna Okoye
Chizoma Okoli, Rita Dominic and Nnenna Okoye
Guests were offered 50% off gift cards to shop the collection. Guests at the event included reality star Mercy Eke, personality Kaylah Oniwo, Beautypreneur Nnenna Okoye and actress Gbubemi Ejeye.

Rita Dominic and Gbubemi Ejeye
Rita Dominic and Gbubemi Ejeye
Rita Dominic and Blessing Kenneth
Rita Dominic and Blessing Kenneth
Blessing Kenneth and Rita Dominic
Blessing Kenneth and Rita Dominic
Mrs Blessing Kenneth showing one of the guests are hair collection
Mrs Blessing Kenneth showing one of the guests are hair collection
BK Unique Hair Inc., made its debut into the hair care industry in 2008 with skin wefts, and was fully launched in 2011 in Canada. Mrs. Kenneth said, “Through unwavering passion, commitment and dedication, we have evolved as one of the top hair extension providers in North America and internationally.

