BKuniquehair unveils new luxury hair collaboration with Rita Dominic

This is not the first time Rita Dominic and BKUnique hair are teaming up, her first collaboration with the brand was in 2016 which was successful, an exclusive luxury human hair collection that also featured a number of Rita’s signature hairstyles. Rita also donated proceeds from the sales towards cancer research, as well as treatment for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Rita stated that she loved working with the brand as their values align and especially with time and effort that is put into ensuring that best quality 100% human hair is selected from different parts of the world including India, Peru and Brazil. Mrs Blessing also stated that she loved working with Rita because of amazing personality, professionalism and impact.