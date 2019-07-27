For many people, social media is a place to share your story and relate with friends, but Nigerian actress, Bimbo Akintola does not see to share this sentiment.

The screen diva in a chat with Punch published on Saturday, July 27, 2019, said social media is one of the things she fears the most inn life.

Akintola said despite their many positive sides, the platforms have a way of influencing people negatively.

According to the 49-yr-old actress, many young people across Nigeria were allowing themselves to be pressured into living fake lives through what they see on social media.

Akintola went on to advise the youths not to get carried away by what they are exposed to on the internet and networking platforms.

She said many people only share interesting parts of their lives and not the terrible sides, thus making the youths to believe that life was full of goodies.

She said, “The first thing people need to remind themselves of is that it is not everything they see on social media that is real.

“A lot of people only show the sweet sides of their lives on social media, and those who look at such do not always know that there is a sour side too.

“As far as I am concerned, social media only portrays one side of the story and not the reality of life itself and that is why I fear it so much.

“Young people must be careful not to allow social media to pressure them into leading fake lives.”

On Sunday, May 5, 2019, the actress celebrated her 49th birthday.