'BBNaija' star Ceec fancies Neo but refuses to date him

Speaking with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during a recent interview on Africa Magic, she was asked about the nature of her relationship with Neo.

The reality TV star noted that she never noticed him until they both contested in the recently concluded All-Stars season. However, upon entry in July, she noticed he was particularly eye-catching, describing him as fresh.

She said to Ebuka, "When I got into the House, I saw Neo. I said, 'Ah! There is something different about you. If you're this fresh, I for notice.' But I didn't notice until somebody said the guy was fresh. He was too fresh."

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the attraction, Ceec revealed she can't date Neo for two reasons. Her first reason is a general disinterest in dating any man from the Big Brother house but her second reason was a bombshell: his age.

Ceec emphasised that even though she's only a year older than Neo, she cannot date any man younger than her.

"I don’t think there is any guy who is as neat and as fresh as him in the house. Physically, he was my spec. I won't lie. Neo was my spec. However, remember I said I didn't want to be in a relationship in the house. And secondly, I'm older than Neo, even if it's one year. And I don't think I like to date younger men," she added.