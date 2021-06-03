RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez all cosy as they go out on a date

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

'Bennifer' may be back.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck [Elle]

American movie stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have left no doubt that they are back together after they were spotted on a date.

Recommended articles

The former couple went out on a date on Monday, May 31, 2021, and had the paparazzi on their trail.

J lo and Affleck were photographed with their arms wrapped around each other as they made their way into Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez all cuddled up [PageSix]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez all cuddled up [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria

The two arrived together in Affleck’s car, though there also appeared to be a third person in the backseat.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the exclusive restaurant [PageSix]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the exclusive restaurant [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria

This has been one of the numerous dates the former couple has been on since their rumoured reunion.

About a week ago, Affleck flew into Maimi to be with the mother of two.

The movie star was later spotted in a waterfront mansion where J Lo was residing.

They have been spotted on several occasions together since her split from MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Miami [TMZ]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Miami [TMZ] Pulse Nigeria

The former couple known as 'Bennifer' got engaged in 2002.

Signs they were on the rocks started to surface when they postponed their wedding in 2003.

They split months later in January 2004.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tomi Thomas Releases anticipated new EP ‘Hopeless Romantic’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez all cosy as they go out on a date

Inwang makes a show of Omotola's vulnerability in 'Lockdown' [Pulse Movie Review]

Ifan Michael, Rema, Amarachi Nwosu make Forbes Africa '30 under 30' list

Chimamanda Adichie says western wedding traditions sidelines the mother of the bride

'Friends' star Matthew Perry splits from fiancée

Davido's baby mama Sophie Momodu says she wept when she realised her daughter wasn't going to bear her surname

For those of us that didn’t watch 'Friends' [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Instagram slay queen Teju Pretty publicly disgraced by businesswoman she owes N1M