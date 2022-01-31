Nigerian singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed popularly known as Bella Shmurda has reacted to pleas from the Lagos State University (LASU) to return to school.
Bella Shmurda responds after LASU pleaded with him to return to school
The music star says he is better off making money.
The music star took to his Twitter page on Sunday, January 30, 2022, where he responded to the institution's appeal.
"Now playing: 4 years in @LASUOfficial is really nothing," he tweeted.
"Better get tha money! The economy is starving!"
It would be recalled that the institution had appealed to the first rising music star to return to school after he tweeted about his not-so-good experience during his days in school.
“I now worth over half a billion streams (550millions streams to be precise). I for still Dey lasu Dey wine and dine with carryovers and stranded with nothing in my pocket… forever glad I did my thing," he tweeted.
Reacting to his tweet, the institution said it’s happy it played a part in Bella Shmurda’s story.
The school, however, urged him to return to the classroom to complete his degree programme.
