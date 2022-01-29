LASU urges Bella Shmurda to come and complete his degree programme

On his birthday, the artiste had in a tweet said he dropped out of the school because he failed some courses.

However, the 25-yr-old artiste has become popular with his debut single, ‘Vision 2020’, the remix of which featured Olamide Adedeji aka Baddo.

Bella Smurda who has another hit single, ‘Cash App’ to his name says he is now worth 550millions streams.

He said he's glad he left LASU for his music dream.

He tweeted: “I now worth over half a billion streams (550millions streams to be precise). I for still Dey lasu Dey wine and dine with carryovers and stranded with nothing in my pocket… forever glad I did my thing.”

Reacting to his tweet, the institution rated as the best state-owned university in Nigeria said it’s happy it played a part in Bella Shmurda’s story.

The school, however, urged him to return to the classroom to complete his degree programme.

LASU tweeted: Happy birthday@fineboybella. Glad you have come this far pursuing your dream. Also glad @LASUOfficial played a part in your beautiful story because Univ. dont make people rich, only incubate them to find and achieve purpose. BTW, please come back to class and earn your degree.

Meanwhile, a popular music promoter, Quadri Taoreed, better known as Kogbagidi, who graduated from the institution visited the school on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.