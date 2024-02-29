ADVERTISEMENT
Bella Shmurda opens up on being a father again in new documentary

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He expressed his plans to leave a long-lasting legacy for his son.

Bella Shmurda
Bella Shmurda

In a recent documentary by WeTalk Sound on the singer, Shmurda stated that his son has inspired him to be better. He also expressed his desire to create a legacy that his child would be proud of.

"I think fatherhood inspired me. What's in my head is 'Wetin' this boy go see in the next 10 years?' I don't want him to see my old videos, I want him to see the new Bella who is still doing things. I don't want him to hear 'history' like his daddy used to sing. I want to be the type of father that when he turns on the TV, he'd see and then say 'That's my daddy', that's what I want to be to my child. He's an inspiration to me," he said.

Bella Shmurda and his baby boy who was born in July 2023 [Twitter/Bellashmurda]
Bella Shmurda and his baby boy who was born in July 2023 [Twitter/Bellashmurda] Pulse Nigeria
Back in July 2023, Shmurda announced that he had welcomed a son to the world, which was immediately well-received by his fans, followers and celebrities. The announcement was made via his official X account in a detailed write-up and a photograph of the bundle of joy.

In the same announcement, he revealed that he shouldered a heart-wrenching loss in 2022 with the death of his child. Recounting the emotional turmoil, he wrote, "A few days to the drop of my album last year, I was an emotional and mental wreck. I’d just gotten to the UK where I was scheduled to do some promotional activities when I heard the news that I’d lost the child I was expecting at birth. I got the news that my little boy is here. I’m happy and blessed. What’s lost can never be replaced, but I have another chance, a new lease on life. A new purpose. I’m a new Daddy; DO NOT DISTURB."

The world was fully introduced to the tot in November 2023 after Shmurda posted new pictures to his X page, two of which featured his son.

Watch the documentary below:

