RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: My worst days are over, I am not depressed - disqualified housemate Beauty

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

They former beauty queen says the love from her fans helped her through the "dark days."

BBNaija's Beauty breaks silence over disqualification, apologises to fans [Instagram/BeautyTukura]
BBNaija's Beauty breaks silence over disqualification, apologises to fans [Instagram/BeautyTukura]

Level Up disqualified housemate Beauty Tukura recently reconnected with fans via Instagram Live, to share updates on her life post her unprecedented exit from the show at just two weeks.

Recommended articles

In the hours-long session, Beauty reassured fans of the state of her mental health post the heartbreaking event. "I am not depressed," the reality star reiterated.

Beauty's live session comes amid ongoing exit interviews for evicted housemates. As is the norm with organizers, disqualified housemates are not entitled to media rounds.

Recall that Beauty was disqualified after scoring three strikes in the show's second week, over her relationship with Groovy. Since exiting the show, the reality star released a public apology and officially followed with the recently held Instagram Live session.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drummr Africa partners with African creatives for new compilation album, 'Yamen Yamen'

Drummr Africa partners with African creatives for new compilation album, 'Yamen Yamen'

BBNaija 7: My worst days are over, I am not depressed - disqualified housemate Beauty

BBNaija 7: My worst days are over, I am not depressed - disqualified housemate Beauty

BBNaija 7: It's unfair that people focus on the abuse - Doyin on Shella

BBNaija 7: It's unfair that people focus on the abuse - Doyin on Shella

Don Crucifixto Entertainment’s movie 'Privileged' for screening at Art is Alive Film Festival

Don Crucifixto Entertainment’s movie 'Privileged' for screening at Art is Alive Film Festival

Celebrating 10 Years since the release of Capital F.E.M.I's 'The Year of R&B' [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Celebrating 10 Years since the release of Capital F.E.M.I's 'The Year of R&B' [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

5 actors who have featured in DC and Marvel movies

5 actors who have featured in DC and Marvel movies

Audiomack’s recent “Premiere Access feature enables artists to reward supporters with early listening

Audiomack’s recent “Premiere Access” feature enables artists to reward supporters with early listening

Portable drops speaker rattling single 'Azaman'

Portable drops speaker rattling single 'Azaman'

Black Sheriff returns with new single 'Soja'

Black Sheriff returns with new single 'Soja'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

BBNaija season 7 updates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

BBNaija season seven housemate Chomzy [Instagram/thechomzy]

BBNaija 7: You guys didn't vote for me, now I'm out! - Chomzy reacts to eviction

Multichoice Nigeria CEO John Ugbe [Broadcast Media Africa]

New Season of Big Brother to feature Nigerian & South African housemates

Chomzy, Groovy and Phyna [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Chomzy drags Phyna and Groovy for 'betraying' Beauty