Level Up disqualified housemate Beauty Tukura recently reconnected with fans via Instagram Live, to share updates on her life post her unprecedented exit from the show at just two weeks.
BBNaija 7: My worst days are over, I am not depressed - disqualified housemate Beauty
They former beauty queen says the love from her fans helped her through the "dark days."
In the hours-long session, Beauty reassured fans of the state of her mental health post the heartbreaking event. "I am not depressed," the reality star reiterated.
Beauty's live session comes amid ongoing exit interviews for evicted housemates. As is the norm with organizers, disqualified housemates are not entitled to media rounds.
Recall that Beauty was disqualified after scoring three strikes in the show's second week, over her relationship with Groovy. Since exiting the show, the reality star released a public apology and officially followed with the recently held Instagram Live session.
