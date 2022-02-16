Former Big Brother Naija housemate TolaniBaj has revealed how some celebrities have become depressed because of their inability to keep up with their 'luxe lifestyle.'
BBNaija's TolaniBaj's shades celebrities living fake lifestyles on social media
The reality TV star says some of these celebrities have become depressed just trying to impress people on social media.
The reality TV star made this known via her Snapchat while shading some celebrities who have continued to live above their means.
"I love living a simple life. Imagine trying to be a Lekki big girl. Some of y'all faves are depressed because they can't keep up with the luxe lifestyle that they've created online but can't afford offline,'' she wrote.
"Must be exhausting to constantly feel like you are in a competition. Elemi loma last."
It is not clear who exactly the reality TV star was referring to but she has come under fire over the post.
Tolanibaj was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng