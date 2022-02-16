RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's TolaniBaj's shades celebrities living fake lifestyles on social media

The reality TV star says some of these celebrities have become depressed just trying to impress people on social media.

Reality TV star TolaniBaj [Instagram/TolaniBaj]
Reality TV star TolaniBaj [Instagram/TolaniBaj]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate TolaniBaj has revealed how some celebrities have become depressed because of their inability to keep up with their 'luxe lifestyle.'

The reality TV star made this known via her Snapchat while shading some celebrities who have continued to live above their means.

"I love living a simple life. Imagine trying to be a Lekki big girl. Some of y'all faves are depressed because they can't keep up with the luxe lifestyle that they've created online but can't afford offline,'' she wrote.

The reality TV star says some of these celebrities have become depressed just trying to impress people on social media.

"Must be exhausting to constantly feel like you are in a competition. Elemi loma last."

It is not clear who exactly the reality TV star was referring to but she has come under fire over the post.

Tolanibaj was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.

