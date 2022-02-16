BBNaija's TolaniBaj's shades celebrities living fake lifestyles on social media

The reality TV star made this known via her Snapchat while shading some celebrities who have continued to live above their means.

"I love living a simple life. Imagine trying to be a Lekki big girl. Some of y'all faves are depressed because they can't keep up with the luxe lifestyle that they've created online but can't afford offline,'' she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"Must be exhausting to constantly feel like you are in a competition. Elemi loma last."

It is not clear who exactly the reality TV star was referring to but she has come under fire over the post.