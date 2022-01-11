RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Tochi deletes his engagement video as his fiancée shares cryptic post

Tochi's engagement to Chioma has been met with diverse opinions.

Reality TV star Tochi and his soon to be wife, Chioma [Instagram/TochiOfficial] [Instagram/BeautiifulChii]
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tochi has deleted his engagement video from his Instagram page.

The reality TV star deleted the video from his page on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, following reports of crisis in the barely existing relationship.

While the reality TV star the now-viral engagement video, his fiancee, Chioma shared a cryptic message via her Instagram Stories.

Chioma shared a cryptic message via her Instagram Stories.
"There's so much more to life than the attention/validation that you seek so much for from the outside world... but it's not me that's gonna be used to trend... everybody rest ijn," the post read.

The reality TV star proposed to his fiancee over the weekend in the presence of close friends and family members.

Tochi's fiancee is an American-based dancer, artist and entertainer.

She is also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

