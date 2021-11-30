RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Tacha narrates horrible experiences in the hands of drivers she employed

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

She went on to appeal to Nigerians to tread with caution when employing support staff.

Reality TV star Tacha [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
Reality TV star Tacha [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

Reality TV star Tacha has narrated the horrible experiences she faced at the hands of the drivers she employed for her company.

Recommended articles

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 29, 2021, Tacha narrated how the first driver got into trouble with the law while driving and the strenuous process it took for her to recover her seized vehicle.

"The former drive took one way on lekki epe way and lasma impounded my van. I know the struggle I went through to recover my van," she wrote.

BBNaija's Tacha narrates horrible experiences in the hands of drivers she employed
BBNaija's Tacha narrates horrible experiences in the hands of drivers she employed Pulse Nigeria

She went on to recount how the second driver who was barely two months in the job connived with the security staff at the estate where she resides to steal fuel belonging to the estate.

BBNaija's Tacha narrates horrible experiences in the hands of drivers she employed
BBNaija's Tacha narrates horrible experiences in the hands of drivers she employed Pulse Nigeria
BBNaija's Tacha narrates horrible experiences in the hands of drivers she employed
BBNaija's Tacha narrates horrible experiences in the hands of drivers she employed Pulse Nigeria

She went on to appeal to Nigerians to tread with caution when employing support staff. She asked for people to double check so as to avoid issues.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rapper Common and Tiffany Haddish break up after over a year of dating

Rapper Common and Tiffany Haddish break up after over a year of dating

BBNaija's Tacha narrates horrible experiences in the hands of drivers she employed

BBNaija's Tacha narrates horrible experiences in the hands of drivers she employed

Ibinabo Fiberesima to star as Mary Slessor in new film

Ibinabo Fiberesima to star as Mary Slessor in new film

Don Jazzy presents N1m cash prize as Seyi Tinubu is made Patron at the magnificently concluded The Beatz Awards 2021

Don Jazzy presents N1m cash prize as Seyi Tinubu is made Patron at the magnificently concluded The Beatz Awards 2021

Leeobi Drops New Song Titled, 'KPO'

Leeobi Drops New Song Titled, 'KPO'

Chet Anekwe to star in new season of 'Bob Hearts Abishola'

Chet Anekwe to star in new season of 'Bob Hearts Abishola'

Victony releases new video for, 'Pray'

Victony releases new video for, 'Pray'

South African singer and songwriter, Lungi Naidoo, releases her new Afrobeats flavoured single 'Duro', taken from her recently released EP, 'COURAGE'

South African singer and songwriter, Lungi Naidoo, releases her new Afrobeats flavoured single 'Duro', taken from her recently released EP, 'COURAGE'

Rihanna honoured by Barbados after officially removing Queen Elizabeth II as Head of State

Rihanna honoured by Barbados after officially removing Queen Elizabeth II as Head of State

Trending

Ayisha Modi goes naked on IG as she flaunts her newly ‘acquired’ body (VIDEO)

Ayisha Modi

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

Reality TV star Tacha and talent manager Teebillz [Instagram/SymplyTacha] [InstagramTeebillz323]