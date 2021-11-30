BBNaija's Tacha narrates horrible experiences in the hands of drivers she employed

Reality TV star Tacha has narrated the horrible experiences she faced at the hands of the drivers she employed for her company.
She went on to appeal to Nigerians to tread with caution when employing support staff.
In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 29, 2021, Tacha narrated how the first driver got into trouble with the law while driving and the strenuous process it took for her to recover her seized vehicle.
"The former drive took one way on lekki epe way and lasma impounded my van. I know the struggle I went through to recover my van," she wrote.
She went on to recount how the second driver who was barely two months in the job connived with the security staff at the estate where she resides to steal fuel belonging to the estate.
She went on to appeal to Nigerians to tread with caution when employing support staff. She asked for people to double check so as to avoid issues.
