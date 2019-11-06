Lovers of Tacha and even critics of the reality star will all have one thing to celebrate today which is her return to Instagram.

The reality TV star's Instagram page was reactivated on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The latest post on her page indicates that she only started using the page today.

Tacha will be in Rivers state soon for what she themed a 'Home Coming.' Well, it looks like her titans will be pretty excited about her return to the social media platform. The happier fans with be the ones waiting for her in Port-Harcourt.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, it was observed that the former BBNaija housemate's Instagram page had been deactivated.

Tacha will be in Rivers state soon for what she themed a 'Home Coming.'

It is not clear if she actually deactivated the account herself or it was done by the social media platform.

When the account got deactivated...

As usual, no prior notice was given before the action. Don't bother searching for Tacha on Instagram as the only page/pages you'd come across are fan accounts.

Fans and followers of the reality TV star have been left puzzled as to the reason behind their favourite super star's decision to go MIA.

For some, this won't come as a surprise as this is not the first time Tacha would leaving her social media followers in a state of confusion. Recall that a few weeks ago she deleted all her photos on Instagram which we all later got to understand was for rebranding purposes.