BBNaija's Tacha faces backlash over 'single till you're married' comment

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She argued that faithfulness only comes with the commitment of marriage.

Tacha asserts that there is a double standard between men and women when it comes to the issue of faithfulness.[instagram/Tacha]
The Big Brother Naija alumnus became a trending topic on social media after a clip from her interview with fellow BBNaija alumnus, Phyna made the rounds. In the clip, Tacha expressed her views that a person is otherwise single until they're married, asserting that being faithful is not necessary.

She said, "You have to be in that relationship and not be faithful until you probably get a ring. Or until you're getting into a marriage where you have to swear an oath because which oath did you swear to your boyfriend that you're faithful to? Like do you understand what I mean? You're single till you're married, you know that yes?"

Her statement led to a whirlwind of reactions from social media users. While some people stated that they understood her stance, others slammed her.

Reactions from users on X
One Instagram user commented, "The height of stup.!d!.t¥ and her fans would come and defend this OMO." Another commenter said, "If you're not faithful in a relationship, how can you be faithful in marriage??? Don't be with someone you cannot love and respect. Relationship is not by force."

More reactions from users on X on Tacha's statement
Despite the tremendous backlash faced, Tacha doubled down on her statement and clapped back at her critics.

Taking to her X account, she said, "Can’t help but laugh at the Tears!! A man with 6 kids is single in his marriage! And I should be faithful as an unmarried single girl?? Make it make sense. Keep shifting the goal post when it comes to men!! Y’all are clowns."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

