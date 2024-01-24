BBNaija's Tacha faces backlash over 'single till you're married' comment
She argued that faithfulness only comes with the commitment of marriage.
Recommended articles
The Big Brother Naija alumnus became a trending topic on social media after a clip from her interview with fellow BBNaija alumnus, Phyna made the rounds. In the clip, Tacha expressed her views that a person is otherwise single until they're married, asserting that being faithful is not necessary.
She said, "You have to be in that relationship and not be faithful until you probably get a ring. Or until you're getting into a marriage where you have to swear an oath because which oath did you swear to your boyfriend that you're faithful to? Like do you understand what I mean? You're single till you're married, you know that yes?"
Her statement led to a whirlwind of reactions from social media users. While some people stated that they understood her stance, others slammed her.
One Instagram user commented, "The height of stup.!d!.t¥ and her fans would come and defend this OMO." Another commenter said, "If you're not faithful in a relationship, how can you be faithful in marriage??? Don't be with someone you cannot love and respect. Relationship is not by force."
Despite the tremendous backlash faced, Tacha doubled down on her statement and clapped back at her critics.
Taking to her X account, she said, "Can’t help but laugh at the Tears!! A man with 6 kids is single in his marriage! And I should be faithful as an unmarried single girl?? Make it make sense. Keep shifting the goal post when it comes to men!! Y’all are clowns."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng