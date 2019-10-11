One of the contestants from the recently concluded season of Big Brother Naija, Tacha has deleted all her photos from social media platform, Instagram.

The reality TV star deleted all her photos on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Just like every other celebrity that has deleted all their photos from Instagram, she didn't give any reason.

Observers might believe that the reality TV star is rebranding and starting on a clean slate, hence the decision to take down her old photos. It is now news that Tacha was disqualified from the fourth edition of BBNaija just a few days to the end of the show.

Her disqualification not only ruined her chance of going home with the grand prize but also created a dent on her brand. However, she has been remorseful since the disqualification and released a statement to that effect.

Tacha was one of the twenty-six housemates at the recently concluded Big Brother Naija 'Pepper Dem' season four.

Tacha was one of the twenty-six housemates at the recently concluded Big Brother Naija 'Pepper Dem' season four. Her stay in the house was marred with so much controversy which we can say, helped the fortunes of the show with its ratings.

BBNaija 2019: Tacha gets disqualified after 89 days in the house

BBNaija 2019: Tacha gets disqualified after 89 days in the house

Tacha got into a fight with a fellow housemate, Mercy and the two almost exchanged blows early in the morning after the exercise routine. The two housemates kept shouting at each other and even during the conversation with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was in the house to announce the eviction of Cindy.

Tacha got into a fight with a fellow housemate, Mercy and the two almost exchanged blows early in the morning after the exercise routine.

Mercy, who was involved in the dirty fight also got two strikes from Biggie, who couldn't condone their indolence in the house.