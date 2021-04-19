RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Tacha advises women not to be intimidated by women with lifestyles sponsored by 'Sugar Daddies'

Tacha says women should go all out to achieve all they desire without feeling intimidated.

Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Tacha has advised women not to be intimidated by women with lifestyles sponsored by Sugar Daddies.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 19, 2021.

"Good morning queens. Don't allow these sugar daddy babes to make you feel like you are not doing enough. Dust your crown, get up and go and build that empire because you can," she wrote.

The reality TV star has in recent times preached about women empowerment both in businesses and relationships.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

Her stay in the house was marred with controversies. At some point, she was disqualified from the reality TV show for breaking the house rules.

