BBNaija's Tacha advises women not to be intimidated by women with lifestyles sponsored by 'Sugar Daddies'

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 19, 2021.

"Good morning queens. Don't allow these sugar daddy babes to make you feel like you are not doing enough. Dust your crown, get up and go and build that empire because you can," she wrote.

The reality TV star has in recent times preached about women empowerment both in businesses and relationships.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.